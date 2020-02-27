Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $51.24 and $52.67 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Oracle Corp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Oracle Corp has overhead space with shares priced $51.99, or 8.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $56.87. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $54.09 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $54.77.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Oracle Corp have traded between a low of $37.62 and a high of $57.06 and closed yesterday at $51.99, which is 38% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.06% lower and 0.47% lower over the past week, respectively.

Oracle Corporation supplies software for enterprise information management. The Company offers databases and relational servers, application development and decision support tools, and enterprise business applications. Oracle's software runs on network computers, personal digital assistants, set-top devices, PCs, workstations, minicomputers, mainframes, and massively parallel computers.

