Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $17.98 and $19.36 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Opus Bank may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Potential upside of 60.7% exists for Opus Bank, based on a current level of $19.04 and analysts' average consensus price target of $30.60. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $23.30 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $25.69.

Opus Bank share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.56 and a 52-week low of $17.79 and closed yesterday at 7% above that low price at $19.04 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Opus Bank provides a full range of commercial banking services for retail customers and institutional customers. The Bank accepts deposits, loans, and provides other services for the public. Opus serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Opus Bank and will alert subscribers who have OPB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.