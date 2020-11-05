Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ny Comm Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Ny Comm Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $9.96 and $10.16 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Ny Comm Bancorp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, Ny Comm Bancorp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.19 and a high of $13.79 and closed yesterday at $10.00, 22% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

There is potential upside of 29.4% for shares of Ny Comm Bancorp based on a current price of $10.00 and an average consensus analyst price target of $12.94. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $10.14 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $11.46.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiaries, offers a full range of traditional and non-traditional products and services, and originates multi-family, commercial real estate, and construction loans, primarily in the New York metropolitan area.

