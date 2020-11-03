Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $52.95 and $55.79 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Nuvasive Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Potential upside of 11.3% exists for Nuvasive Inc, based on a current level of $53.83 and analysts' average consensus price target of $59.93. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $67.38 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $74.61.

Nuvasive Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $81.91 and a 52-week low of $52.69 and closed yesterday at 2% above that low price at $53.83 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.14% lower and 1.75% lower over the past week, respectively.

NuVasive, Inc. designs, develops, and markets products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company's products include maximum access surgery (MAS) and fusion products.

