Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Nrg Energy (NYSE:NRG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Nrg Energy (NYSE:NRG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $36.90 and $37.00 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Nrg Energy may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Nrg Energy share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $43.66 and a 52-week low of $32.63 and closed yesterday at 14% above that low price at $37.11 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

Nrg Energy (NYSE:NRG) defies analysts with a current price ($37.11) 3.3% above its average consensus price target of $35.88. Nrg Energy shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $37.60 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $38.88.

NRG Energy, Inc. owns and operates a diverse portfolio of power-generating facilities primarily in the United States. The Company offers energy production and cogeneration facilities, thermal energy production, and energy resource recovery facilities.

