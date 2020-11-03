Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $10.35 and $12.48 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Novavax Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Novavax Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $17.71 and a 52-week low of $0.02 and closed yesterday at 53,150% above that low price at $10.65 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.28% higher and 6.06% higher over the past week, respectively.

Novavax, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. The Company creates novel vaccines to address a broad range of infectious diseases worldwide using proprietary virus-like particle (VLP) technology.

Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX) defies analysts with a current price ($10.65) 63.1% above its average consensus price target of $3.93. Novavax Inc shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $7.41 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $5.66.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Novavax Inc and will alert subscribers who have NVAX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.