Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Northwest Nat Gs (NYSE:NWN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Northwest Nat Gs (NYSE:NWN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $53.40 and $58.14 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Northwest Nat Gs may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Northwest Natural Gas Company distributes natural gas to customers in western Oregon, as well as portions of Washington. The Company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Northwest Natural Gas supplies many of its non-core customers through gas transportation service, delivering gas purchased by these customers directly from suppliers.

Northwest Nat Gs share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $77.26 and a 52-week low of $51.60 and closed yesterday at 13% above that low price at $58.14 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

Northwest Nat Gs (NYSE:NWN) defies analysts with a current price ($58.14) 4.4% above its average consensus price target of $55.60. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $70.34 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $72.08.

