Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $341.28 and $346.47 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Northrop Grumman may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Northrop Grumman Corporation is a global security company. The Company provides systems, products, and solutions in aerospace, electronics, information systems, and technical services. Northrop Grumman serves government and commercial customers worldwide.

Northrop Grumman has overhead space with shares priced $334.32, or 10.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $372.16. Northrop Grumman shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $349.20 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $364.46.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Northrop Grumman have traded between a low of $263.29 and a high of $385.01 and closed yesterday at $334.32, which is 27% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

