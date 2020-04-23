Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $74.78 and $76.89 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Northern Trust may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Northern Trust share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $110.48 and a 52-week low of $60.67 and closed yesterday at 26% above that low price at $76.17 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) has potential upside of 49.6% based on a current price of $76.17 and analysts' consensus price target of $113.94. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $81.38 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $94.22.

Northern Trust Corporation is a financial holding company that provides investment management, asset and fund administration, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, and affluent individuals. Northern Trust banking operations are its primary operations.

