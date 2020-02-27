Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $91.99 and $93.17 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Northern Trust may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Potential upside of 27.5% exists for Northern Trust, based on a current level of $89.37 and analysts' average consensus price target of $113.94. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $96.81 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $103.82.

Northern Trust Corporation is a financial holding company that provides investment management, asset and fund administration, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, and affluent individuals. Northern Trust banking operations are its primary operations.

Northern Trust share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $110.48 and a 52-week low of $83.95 and closed yesterday at 6% above that low price at $89.37 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

