Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $177.64 and $180.30 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Norfolk Southern may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Norfolk Southern Corporation provides rail transportation services. The Company transports raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States. Norfolk Southern also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports

Based on a current price of $184.24, Norfolk Southern is currently 15.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $156.23. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $191.05 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $201.32.

Over the past year, Norfolk Southern has traded in a range of $166.57 to $219.88 and closed yesterday at $184.24, 11% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Norfolk Southern and will alert subscribers who have NSC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.