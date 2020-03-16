Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $20.18 and $22.13 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Nordstrom Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) has potential upside of 135.9% based on a current price of $21.59 and analysts' consensus price target of $50.93. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $34.42 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $37.08.

Nordstrom, Inc. is a fashion retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The Company operates through multiple retail channels, discount stores, boutiques, catalogs, and on the Internet. Nordstrom also offers, through a subsidiary, private label card credit and debit cards.

In the past 52 weeks, Nordstrom Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $19.22 and a high of $46.20 and closed yesterday at $21.59, 12% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.69% lower and 4.38% lower over the past week, respectively.

