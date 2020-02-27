Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $37.03 and $37.74 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Nordstrom Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Nordstrom Inc has overhead space with shares priced $36.10, or 29.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $50.93. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $39.79, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $34.83.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nordstrom Inc have traded between a low of $25.01 and a high of $48.87 and closed yesterday at $36.10, which is 44% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Nordstrom, Inc. is a fashion retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The Company operates through multiple retail channels, discount stores, boutiques, catalogs, and on the Internet. Nordstrom also offers, through a subsidiary, private label card credit and debit cards.

