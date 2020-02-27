Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $20.49 and $21.00 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Nielsen Holdings may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) has potential upside of 96.4% based on a current price of $20.29 and analysts' consensus price target of $39.86. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $20.78 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $21.47.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nielsen Holdings have traded between a low of $17.94 and a high of $27.57 and closed yesterday at $20.29, which is 13% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Nielsen Holdings PLC offers marketing services. The Company provides demand analysis, product development, sales measurement, price and trade promotion strategies, and product launch services. Nielsen Holdings serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Nielsen Holdings and will alert subscribers who have NLSN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.