Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Nexstar Media-A (NASDAQ:NXST)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Nexstar Media-A (NASDAQ:NXST) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $85.11 and $91.18 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Nexstar Media-A may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Nexstar Media-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $133.25 and a 52-week low of $88.74 and closed yesterday at 2% above that low price at $90.40 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

Nexstar Media-A (NASDAQ:NXST) is currently priced 3.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $87.73. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $106.58 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $119.52.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations in medium using traditional media, e-media digital, and mobile media platforms. Nexstar Media Group offers its services in the central east part of the United States.

