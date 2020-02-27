Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $49.35 and $50.24 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Netapp Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Netapp Inc has overhead space with shares priced $48.10, or 31.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $70.55. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $57.53 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $59.19.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Netapp Inc have traded between a low of $44.55 and a high of $78.35 and closed yesterday at $48.10, which is 8% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

NetApp, Inc. provides storage and data management solutions. The Company's storage solutions include specialized hardware, software, and services that provide storage management for open network environments. NetApp serves enterprises, government agencies, and universities worldwide.

