Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $112.47 and $114.42 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Nasdaq Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Over the past year, Nasdaq Inc has traded in a range of $82.22 to $120.23 and closed yesterday at $113.02, 37% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

Nasdaq, Inc. operates as a stock exchange. The Company provides trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, analysis, investing tools and guides, financial, and information services. Nasdaq offers its services worldwide.

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is currently priced 19.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $90.62. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $110.72 and further support at its 200-day MA of $101.82.

