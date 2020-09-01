Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $106.44 and $106.96 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Nasdaq Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Nasdaq, Inc. operates as a stock exchange. The Company provides trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, analysis, investing tools and guides, financial, and information services. Nasdaq offers its services worldwide.

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is currently priced 14.4% above its average consensus analyst price target of $90.62. Nasdaq Inc shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $104.21 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $97.99.

Nasdaq Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $108.28 and a 52-week low of $78.90 and closed yesterday at 34% above that low price at $105.83 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Nasdaq Inc on November 12th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $101.97. Since that recommendation, shares of Nasdaq Inc have risen 4.4%. We continue to monitor NDAQ for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.