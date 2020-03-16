Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Myr Group Inc/De (NASDAQ:MYRG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Myr Group Inc/De (NASDAQ:MYRG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $20.63 and $23.39 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Myr Group Inc/De may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Myr Group Inc/De have traded between a low of $20.06 and a high of $38.14 and closed yesterday at $23.39, which is 17% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

MYR Group Inc. contracts electrical infrastructure projects. The Company maintains a fleet of specialized transmission and distribution equipment. MYR serves commercial and industrial markets in the United States.

Myr Group Inc/De (NASDAQ:MYRG) has potential upside of 68.9% based on a current price of $23.39 and analysts' consensus price target of $39.50. Myr Group Inc/De shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $29.58 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $32.06.

