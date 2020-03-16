Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for MVC Capital Inc (NYSE:MVC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in MVC Capital Inc (NYSE:MVC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $7.93 and $8.24 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of MVC Capital Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

MVC Capital Inc is a registered investment company that provides equity, subordinated and senior debt financing to middle market, growth-oriented companies in a variety of industries. The Company provides financing for transactions including management buyouts, private company recapitalizations, acquisition financing, and operational turnarounds.

There is potential upside of 44.7% for shares of MVC Capital Inc based on a current price of $7.95 and an average consensus analyst price target of $11.50. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $9.20 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $9.43.

In the past 52 weeks, MVC Capital Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.89 and a high of $10.45 and closed yesterday at $7.95, 1% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for MVC Capital Inc and will alert subscribers who have MVC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.