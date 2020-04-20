Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Mrc Global Inc (NYSE:MRC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Mrc Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $3.88 and $4.07 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Mrc Global Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Over the past year, Mrc Global Inc has traded in a range of $3.31 to $18.91 and closed yesterday at $4.06, 23% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 9.8%.

There is potential upside of 462.8% for shares of Mrc Global Inc based on a current price of $4.06 and an average consensus analyst price target of $22.85. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $6.54 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $11.77.

MRC Global Inc. distributes pipe, valves, and fittings. The Company serves the chemical and petrochemical, food processing, gas distribution and transmission, oil and gas exploration and production, pharmaceutical, pulp and paper, refining, steel manufacturing, and power generation industries.

