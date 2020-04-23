Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Motorola Solutio (NYSE:MSI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Motorola Solutio (NYSE:MSI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $146.39 and $148.81 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Motorola Solutio may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Over the past year, Motorola Solutio has traded in a range of $120.77 to $187.49 and closed yesterday at $151.59, 26% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Based on a current price of $151.59, Motorola Solutio is currently 20.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $120.85. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $157.64 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $166.31.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. is a data communications and telecommunications equipment provider. The Company develops data capture, wireless, infrastructure, bar code scanning, two-way radios, and wireless broadband networks. Motorola also produces public safety and government products, voice and data communications products and systems, and wireless LAN securities.

