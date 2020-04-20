Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Molson Coors-B (NYSE:TAP)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Molson Coors-B (NYSE:TAP) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $43.51 and $44.76 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Molson Coors-B may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Molson Coors Brewing Company operates as a brewing company. The Company brews and produces beer. Molson Coors Brewing serves customers worldwide.

Potential upside of 69.6% exists for Molson Coors-B, based on a current level of $44.38 and analysts' average consensus price target of $75.27. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $46.48 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $52.31.

In the past 52 weeks, Molson Coors-B share prices have been bracketed by a low of $34.01 and a high of $64.32 and closed yesterday at $44.38, 30% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Molson Coors-B. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Molson Coors-B in search of a potential trend change.