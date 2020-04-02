Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Microchip Tech (NASDAQ:MCHP)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Microchip Tech (NASDAQ:MCHP) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $97.62 and $98.49 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Microchip Tech may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Microchip Tech (NASDAQ:MCHP) has potential upside of 14.4% based on a current price of $97.55 and analysts' consensus price target of $111.56. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $102.50, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $93.60.

Microchip Technology Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets microcontrollers, related mixed-signal and memory products, and application development systems for high-volume embedded control applications. The Company also designs, develops, and markets linear and mixed-signal, power management, and thermal management products.

Microchip Tech share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $112.47 and a 52-week low of $73.25 and closed yesterday at 33% above that low price at $97.55 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Microchip Tech. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Microchip Tech in search of a potential trend change.