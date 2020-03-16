Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Mgp Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Mgp Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $23.15 and $26.18 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Mgp Ingredients may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Mgp Ingredients share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $62.00 and a 52-week low of $22.51 and closed yesterday at 16% above that low price at $26.18 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.9%.

MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products. The Company's ingredients include specialty wheat starches and specialty wheat proteins for food and non-food applications, commodity ingredients, including commodity wheat starches and vital wheat gluten, and mill feeds. MGP's distillery products consist of food-grade alcohol.

There is potential upside of 268.0% for shares of Mgp Ingredients based on a current price of $26.18 and an average consensus analyst price target of $96.33. Mgp Ingredients shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $36.23 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $49.17.

