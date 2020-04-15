Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Mgm Resorts Inte (NYSE:MGM)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Mgm Resorts Inte (NYSE:MGM) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $14.02 and $14.69 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Mgm Resorts Inte may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

MGM Resorts International operates gaming, hospitality, and entertainment resorts. The Company offers accommodation, dining, meeting, convention and hospitality management services for casino and non-casino properties around the world.

Potential upside of 157.5% exists for Mgm Resorts Inte, based on a current level of $15.04 and analysts' average consensus price target of $38.74. Mgm Resorts Inte shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $20.60 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $27.65.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mgm Resorts Inte have traded between a low of $5.90 and a high of $34.63 and closed yesterday at $15.04, which is 155% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

