Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Methode Elec (NYSE:MEI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Methode Elec (NYSE:MEI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $33.09 and $33.90 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Methode Elec may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Potential upside of 37.8% exists for Methode Elec, based on a current level of $33.87 and analysts' average consensus price target of $46.67. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $38.25, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $32.27.

Methode Electronics, Inc. manufactures component devices worldwide. The Company's products are sold to original equipment manufacturers of information processing and networking equipment, voice and data communications systems, consumer electronics, automobiles, aerospace vehicles, and industrial equipment.

Methode Elec share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $41.70 and a 52-week low of $24.33 and closed yesterday at 39% above that low price at $33.87 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.18% higher and 0.4% lower over the past week, respectively.

