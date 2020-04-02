Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $115.89 and $116.11 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Medtronic Plc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) is currently priced 22.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $91.71. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $114.79 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $104.50.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Medtronic Plc have traded between a low of $82.77 and a high of $122.15 and closed yesterday at $117.99, which is 43% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Medtronic, PLC develops therapeutic and diagnostic medical products. The Company's principal products include those for bradycardia pacing, tachyarrhythmia management, atrial fibrillation management, heart failure management, heart valve replacement, malignant and non-malignant pain, and movement disorders. Medtronic's products are sold worldwide.

