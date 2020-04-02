Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $143.03 and $143.86 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Mckesson Corp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

McKesson Corporation distributes pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical supplies, and health and beauty care products throughout North America. The Company also develops, implements, and supports software that facilitates the integration of data throughout the health enterprise. In addition, McKesson offers analytic, care management, and patient solutions for payers.

Mckesson Corp has overhead space with shares priced $143.90, or 19.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $179.25. Mckesson Corp shares should encounter resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $144.68 and support at its 200-day MA of $138.55.

Mckesson Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $156.97 and a 52-week low of $110.52 and closed yesterday at 30% above that low price at $143.90 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Mckesson Corp and will alert subscribers who have MCK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.