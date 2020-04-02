Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Mccormick-N/V (NYSE:MKC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Mccormick-N/V (NYSE:MKC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $163.44 and $164.54 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Mccormick-N/V may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Over the past year, Mccormick-N/V has traded in a range of $119.72 to $174.58 and closed yesterday at $163.16, 36% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.10% higher and 0.02% lower over the past week, respectively.

McCormick & Company, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes flavor products including spices, herbs, extracts, seasonings, and flavorings and other specialty food products to the food industry. The Company sells to retail stores, food manufacturers, and food service businesses.

Mccormick-N/V (NYSE:MKC) is currently priced 31.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $111.45. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $168.59, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $161.49.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Mccormick-N/V. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Mccormick-N/V in search of a potential trend change.