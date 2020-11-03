Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Matthews Intl-A (NASDAQ:MATW)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Matthews Intl-A (NASDAQ:MATW) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $26.00 and $27.41 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Matthews Intl-A may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Matthews International Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets custom-made identification products. The Company's products include cast bronze memorials, mausoleums, granite memorials, architectural plaques, printing plates, imaging systems for the corrugated and flexible packaging industries, and caskets made of metal, wood, and other materials.

Over the past year, Matthews Intl-A has traded in a range of $25.27 to $40.76 and closed yesterday at $26.88, 6% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

Potential upside of 176.5% exists for Matthews Intl-A, based on a current level of $26.88 and analysts' average consensus price target of $74.33. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $34.89 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $35.21.

