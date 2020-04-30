Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $76.25 and $78.88 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Match Group Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Match Group Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $95.32 and a 52-week low of $37.68 and closed yesterday at 111% above that low price at $79.59 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) defies analysts with a current price ($79.59) 47.0% above its average consensus price target of $42.15. The stock should discover initial support at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $74.75 and subsequent support at its 50-day MA of $67.27.

Match Group, Inc. owns and operates subscription-based online dating websites and applications. The Company offers online dating and matchmaking services. Match Group serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Match Group Inc and will alert subscribers who have MTCH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.