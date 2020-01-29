Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Marathon Petrole (NYSE:MPC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Marathon Petrole (NYSE:MPC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $52.82 and $53.10 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Marathon Petrole may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Marathon Petrole share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $69.65 and a 52-week low of $43.96 and closed yesterday at 22% above that low price at $53.44 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.25% lower and 1.15% lower over the past week, respectively.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation operates as a crude oil refining company. The Company refines, supplies, markets, and transports petroleum products. Marathon Petroleum serves customers in the United States.

Potential upside of 67.1% exists for Marathon Petrole, based on a current level of $53.44 and analysts' average consensus price target of $89.28. Marathon Petrole shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $56.52 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $59.71.

