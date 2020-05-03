Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $8.09 and $8.31 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Marathon Oil may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) has potential upside of 173.7% based on a current price of $8.18 and analysts' consensus price target of $22.39. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $11.77 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $12.53.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Marathon Oil have traded between a low of $7.54 and a high of $18.93 and closed yesterday at $8.18, which is 8% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.88% lower and 2.57% lower over the past week, respectively.

Marathon Oil Corporation is an independent international energy company. The Company engaged in exploration and production, oil sands mining, and integrated gas. Marathon Oil serves customers globally.

