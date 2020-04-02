Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $9.28 and $9.62 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Macrogenics Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

MacroGenics, Inc. develops novel biologics. The Company specializes in treatments for autoimmune disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases. MacroGenics serves the healthcare industry in the United States.

Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) has potential upside of 229.5% based on a current price of $9.61 and analysts' consensus price target of $31.67. Macrogenics Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $10.35 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $13.28.

Over the past year, Macrogenics Inc has traded in a range of $7.42 to $32.68 and closed yesterday at $9.61, 29% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Macrogenics Inc and will alert subscribers who have MGNX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.