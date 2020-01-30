Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $23.83 and $23.98 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Macerich Co may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

There is potential upside of 170.0% for shares of Macerich Co based on a current price of $23.67 and an average consensus analyst price target of $63.92. Macerich Co shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $26.19 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $31.49.

The Macerich Company is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Macerich Co have traded between a low of $23.73 and a high of $47.05 and closed yesterday at $23.67, which is -0% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

