Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Yesterday's price range of $6.87 and $7.63 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend.

In the past 52 weeks, Macerich Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.81 and a high of $43.78 and closed yesterday at $6.97, 45% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 2.44% lower and 9.69% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 817.0% exists for Macerich Co, based on a current level of $6.97 and analysts' average consensus price target of $63.92. Macerich Co shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $14.43 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $25.15.

The Macerich Company is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States.

