Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Lyondellbasell-A (NYSE:LYB)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Lyondellbasell-A (NYSE:LYB) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $78.27 and $78.76 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Lyondellbasell-A may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Potential upside of 49.3% exists for Lyondellbasell-A, based on a current level of $78.82 and analysts' average consensus price target of $117.65. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $86.07 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $90.96.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. manufactures plastic, chemical, and fuel products. The Company offers products for the manufacturing of personal care products, fresh food packaging, lightweight plastics, construction materials, automotive components, durable textiles, medical applications, and biofuels. LyondellBasell Industries markets its products worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, Lyondellbasell-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $68.61 and a high of $98.91 and closed yesterday at $78.82, 15% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.21% lower and 0.94% lower over the past week, respectively.

