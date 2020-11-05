Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Lumentum Hol (NASDAQ:LITE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Lumentum Hol (NASDAQ:LITE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $79.81 and $81.49 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Lumentum Hol may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Lumentum Hol share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $93.23 and a 52-week low of $40.28 and closed yesterday at 102% above that low price at $81.21 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.0% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

There is potential upside of 0.6% for shares of Lumentum Hol based on a current price of $81.21 and an average consensus analyst price target of $81.67. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $75.61 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $69.25.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, supplies optical and photonic products. Lumentum Holdings serves customers worldwide.

