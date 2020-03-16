Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ltc Properties (NYSE:LTC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Ltc Properties (NYSE:LTC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $29.84 and $33.59 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Ltc Properties may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Potential upside of 23.5% exists for Ltc Properties, based on a current level of $33.59 and analysts' average consensus price target of $41.50. Ltc Properties shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $45.97 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $47.22.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ltc Properties have traded between a low of $29.35 and a high of $53.04 and closed yesterday at $33.59, which is 14% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.49% lower and 1.66% lower over the past week, respectively.

LTC Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in long-term health care facilities, assisted living residences, and schools through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions, and other investments.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ltc Properties and will alert subscribers who have LTC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.