Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Lowe'S Cos Inc (:LOW)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Lowe'S Cos Inc (:LOW) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $116.72 and $119.18 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Lowe'S Cos Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Based on a current price of $119.10, Lowe'S Cos Inc is currently 12.4% above its average consensus analyst price target of $104.32. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $118.98 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $109.51.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. is a home improvement retailer that distributes building materials and supplies through stores in the United States. The Company offers a complete line of products and services for home decorating, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and property maintenance.

In the past 52 weeks, Lowe'S Cos Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $91.60 and a high of $123.14 and closed yesterday at $119.10, 30% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Lowe'S Cos Inc on August 21st, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $108.68. Since that recommendation, shares of Lowe'S Cos Inc have risen 7.0%. We continue to monitor LOW for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.