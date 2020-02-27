Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Loews Corp (NYSE:L)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $50.53 and $51.02 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Loews Corp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Loews Corp has overhead space with shares priced $49.23, or 3.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $51.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $51.62 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $52.28.

Over the past year, Loews Corp has traded in a range of $46.39 to $56.88 and closed yesterday at $49.23, 6% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Loews Corporation is a diversified holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in a variety of businesses including commercial property-casualty insurance, offshore drilling, natural gas exploration and production, operation of natural gas pipeline systems, and the operation of hotels and resorts.

