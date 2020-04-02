Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $89.43 and $92.00 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Lincoln Electric may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Lincoln Electric share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $98.32 and a 52-week low of $75.57 and closed yesterday at 21% above that low price at $91.08 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures welding and cutting products. The Company's products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes, and regulators and torches used in oxy-fuel welding and cutting.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) has potential upside of 14.5% based on a current price of $91.08 and analysts' consensus price target of $104.25. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $94.65, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $86.95.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Lincoln Electric. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Lincoln Electric in search of a potential trend change.