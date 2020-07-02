Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Liberty Br-C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Liberty Br-C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $134.08 and $135.38 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Liberty Br-C may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Liberty Br-C have traded between a low of $86.07 and a high of $137.23 and closed yesterday at $134.92, which is 57% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

Liberty Broadband Corporation invests in communication companies. The Company has principal assets in TruePosition and Time Warner Cable.

Liberty Br-C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) defies analysts with a current price ($134.92) 19.6% above its average consensus price target of $108.54. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $125.06 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $109.45.

