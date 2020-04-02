Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $79.86 and $81.51 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Lgi Homes Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

LGI Homes, Inc. operates as a home builder. The Company designs and builds homes. LGI Homes serves customers in the States of Texas, Arizona, Florida, and Georgia.

Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) defies analysts with a current price ($80.95) 1.5% above its average consensus price target of $79.75. Lgi Homes Inc shares have support at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $74.72 and additional support at the 50-day MA of $74.62.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lgi Homes Inc have traded between a low of $52.16 and a high of $88.81 and closed yesterday at $80.95, which is 55% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

