Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Lennar Corp-A (NYSE:LEN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Lennar Corp-A (NYSE:LEN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $66.41 and $66.85 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Lennar Corp-A may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, Lennar Corp-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $43.26 and a high of $68.59 and closed yesterday at $67.00, 55% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

Lennar Corporation constructs and sells single-family attached and detached homes, as well as buys and sells residential land. The Company also provides mortgage financing, title insurance, commercial real estate, investment management, and other financial services.

Lennar Corp-A (NYSE:LEN) has potential upside of 13.3% based on a current price of $67.00 and analysts' consensus price target of $75.89. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $60.15 and further support at its 200-day MA of $54.80.

