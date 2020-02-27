Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $109.45 and $111.33 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Leidos Holdings may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Leidos Holdings share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $125.84 and a 52-week low of $61.74 and closed yesterday at 79% above that low price at $110.82 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. provides scientific, engineering, systems integration, and technical services and solutions. The Company provides its services in the areas of national security, engineering, and health.

Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) defies analysts with a current price ($110.82) 30.6% above its average consensus price target of $76.91. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $103.77 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $88.36.

