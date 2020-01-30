Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $125.78 and $128.35 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Lear Corp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Lear Corp has overhead space with shares priced $126.12, or 38.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $204.60. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $128.63 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $131.30.

Lear Corporation manufactures automobile parts. The Company produces seating systems, wiring harnesses, terminals, connectors, junction boxes, body control electronics, wireless products, and audio systems.

Over the past year, Lear Corp has traded in a range of $105.10 to $160.00 and closed yesterday at $126.12, 20% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

