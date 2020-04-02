Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Lamar Advertis-A (NASDAQ:LAMR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Lamar Advertis-A (NASDAQ:LAMR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $92.90 and $93.73 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Lamar Advertis-A may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Based on a current price of $93.34, Lamar Advertis-A is currently 24.4% above its average consensus analyst price target of $70.60. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $88.42 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $82.28.

Over the past year, Lamar Advertis-A has traded in a range of $72.32 to $95.26 and closed yesterday at $93.34, 29% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

Lamar Advertising Company owns and operates outdoor advertising structures in the United States. The Company provides poster and bulletin displays, as well as logo signs. Lamar also operates tourism signage franchises in the United States and Canada.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Lamar Advertis-A and will alert subscribers who have LAMR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.