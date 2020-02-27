Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Laboratory Cp (NYSE:LH)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Laboratory Cp (NYSE:LH) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $185.39 and $188.20 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Laboratory Cp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a clinical laboratory company that offers clinical laboratory tests used by the medical profession in routine testing, patient diagnosis, and in the monitoring and treatment of disease. The Company develops specialty testing operations, such as oncology testing, HIV genotyping, and phenotyping, diagnostic genetics, and clinical trials.

Over the past year, Laboratory Cp has traded in a range of $140.53 to $196.36 and closed yesterday at $183.60, 31% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

Potential upside of 6.2% exists for Laboratory Cp, based on a current level of $183.60 and analysts' average consensus price target of $194.94. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $177.75 and further support at its 200-day MA of $170.80.

